WATERLOO— Doctors wouldn’t let Danielle Harris see her 4-year-old son when she first arrived at Covenant Medical Center after he was found unconscious from a supposed drowning.
When physicians finally let her see Jaheem Harris after he was pronounced dead, he was on a hospital bed and a blanket covered everything up to his neck.
Wiping away tears, Harris, 26, remembered her last moments with her son on Thursday as testimony began in the state’s case against her ex-boyfriend, Walter Cordell Williams.
Walter Williams, 24, is charged with first-degree murder and child endangerment causing death.
Black Hawk County Attorney Brian Williams said police were called to a row house at 1113 W. Mullan Ave. on July 8, 2017, after receiving a report Jaheem had been found unconscious in a bathtub.
But paramedics located Jaheem in a bed, wearing underwear and pants. He was dry, and the bed was dry.
Jaheem was pronounced dead at the hospital, and doctors found numerous injuries.
“The bruising on this child was almost head to toe,” Brian Williams told jurors during opening statements on Thursday.
An autopsy determined the child died of blunt trauma to the chest and abdomen. Doctors found multiple lacerations on his liver, a contusion on his right lung, blood in his stomach and a hemorrhaging pancreas, prosecutors said.
Walter Williams wasn’t Jaheem’s father, but he had other children with Harris. Harris said their relationship had ended, but he was looking after Jaheem and Harris’ other children while she went to work as a housekeeper at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital.
Jaheem’s last hours were recounted by his 11-year-old sister and a 13-year-old aunt who were also at the home.
The 13-year-old told jurors she heard what sounded like constant stomping coming from upstairs where Walter Williams was with Jaheem and a 2-year-old in Harris’ bedroom.
“It was constant,” the girl said.
The sister described them as “boom noises.” She said she also heard screaming and crying coming from the room.
“Did you go upstairs?” Brian Williams asked the older girl.
“No,” she said.
“Why?” he asked.
“I was scared,” she responded.
Later that day, Walter Williams took Jaheem and the toddler on a walk to the store, but they returned soon, and Walter was holding Jaheem’s arm helping him to walk. Jaheem looked sad, she said. She said they went back upstairs.
At some point, Walter Williams came downstairs and grabbed a plastic bag from the kitchen and something out of the refrigerator. Prosecutors said police would later find a package of frozen meat hidden in a laundry basket.
Later, when she went upstairs, she noticed Jaheem on a bed eating a hotdog. He didn’t have a shirt on.
“I seen bruises going across this chest,” the 13-year-old said, motioning to her own chest.
Testimony is scheduled to continue today in Black Hawk County District Court.
