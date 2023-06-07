WATERLOO — A Waterloo woman accused of killing her mother last month told investigators her mother had stabbed herself, according to court records.

Waterloo police charged Sarah Nagy Brown, 33, with one count of first-degree murder Thursday. Bond was set at $1 million.

Police and paramedics were called to Roberta Nagy’s apartment at 217 Fereday Court around 8 p.m. May 21.

Nagy was found unresponsive inside, and Brown allegedly told officials her mother had a history of medical conditions, court records state. When medics began to treat Nagy, they noticed several stab wounds around her neck.

During an interview with police, Brown allegedly told investigators she had been in a fight with Nagy, who then repeatedly stabbed herself in the neck and started to strangle herself with a cell phone cord, records state.

An autopsy by the Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office ruled Nagy’s death was a homicide.

Records show Brown was released from prison days before the fatal stabbing.

Brown has a prior misdemeanor child endangerment conviction connected to a May 2018 incident where she triggered an Amber Alert over concerns for her child.

She allegedly woke the child’s father in a paranoid state, believing she was being monitored by people who placed trackers inside their home. She was seen searching their 4-month-old child and then left with the infant.

Another relative attempted to stop her by breaking out Brown’s vehicle window as she drove off, records state.

After authorities issued an Amber Alert, Brown returned home with the child, who was safe. Brown then tested positive for amphetamines, benzodiazephines and marijuana, records state. She was placed on probation for child endangerment and a felony drug charge from an unrelated traffic stop and was later sent to prison for a probation violation.

Brown finished her stint at the Iowa Correctional Institution for Women in Mitchellville on May 15, 2023, and was placed in a residential transition home as a condition of her parole. By May 21 – the day of the stabbing – she was told to leave the home for allegedly violating rules.

Close Waterloo police were at the scene Monday morning of a stabbing reported Sunday night at 217 Fereday Court. Two people are dead and two others injured in a two-vehicle crash on Logan Avenue/U.S. Highway 63 north of Waterloo Monday. Waterloo police were at the scene Monday of a stabbing reported Sunday night at 217 Fereday Court. Photos: Stabbing, Fereday Court, May 21, 2023 Waterloo police were at the scene Monday morning of a stabbing reported Sunday night at 217 Fereday Court. Two people are dead and two others injured in a two-vehicle crash on Logan Avenue/U.S. Highway 63 north of Waterloo Monday. Waterloo police were at the scene Monday of a stabbing reported Sunday night at 217 Fereday Court.