WEST UNION -- A Westgate man accused of killing a baby he was looking after in 2018 had texted his girlfriend that he was going to confess to hurting the child.
“Also im calling dci tonight. I’m going to tell them I hurt Holten. I don’t want you an (our son) to continue to have to deal with this anymore,” the text message read, according to a ruling filed Thursday that dismissed a defense motion to throw out first-degree murder and child endangerment charges.
Authorities said Dean Hettinger, 22, and his girlfriend were caring for 4-week-old Holton Smith -- the child of his girlfriend’s sister -- and their own then 7-month-old son in April when they noticed Holton was twitching and gasping and took him to the hospital.
Holton was hospitalized and died about a month later, and Hettinger was arrested in May 2019.
Hettinger apparently never confessed to DCI agents.
Earlier this month, Hettinger’s attorneys asked the court to dismiss the charges because Holton’s manner of death is undetermined.
Prosecutors challenged the defense motion during a Sept. 9 hearing.
On Thursday, Judge Richard Stochl let the charges stand.
“Assuming all of the facts set forth in the minutes are true, there is sufficient evidence to support the charge of first degree murder,” Stochl wrote in his ruling.
Stochl noted that evidence provided by the state indicate Dr. Takashi Shawn Sato, a pediatric radiologist and neuroradiologist at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, examined Holton and found edema throughout his brain, subdural hematomas and hypoxic ischemic encephalopathy -- a brain injury caused by lack of oxygen.
Sato concluded the injuries were consistent with inflicted trauma, according to Stochl’s ruling.
Court records indicate that Hettinger told Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation agents he didn’t know of anything that would have caused Holton’s injuries.
Stochl also turned down a request to lower Hettinger’s bond, which currently set at $1 million.public
