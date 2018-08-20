WATERLOO — Two people are dead after a Sunday morning fire destroyed a rental house.
Court records show O’Brien had been involved in an ongoing dispute with one of the residents and had been the subject of a restraining order barring her from going to the house. O’Brien thought her ex-boyfriend was dating Teryn Netz, who also lived at the house, according to court records.
The murder charges came a week after a judge found O’Brien guilty of misdemeanor criminal mischief for allegedly damaging the home at about 5:50 a.m. April 13. In that case, officers arrived to find a piece of metal had been used to break a 3-by-5-foot window and a 48-inch Samsung TV. Officers also found blood on a piece of glass.
Witnesses identified O’Brien as the person behind the damage, and police noticed she had a fresh cut on her arm when they approached her later that day. She refused a DNA test and told officers she hurt her arm falling at her apartment complex.
On the night before the fire, O’Brien allegedly returned to the Dawson Street home because she thought her ex-boyfriend was there. She became involved in a fight with two people and eventually left.
The following morning, a passerby noticed flames coming from the porch at about 6:30 a.m. and called 911. Occupants Willie Phillips, 36, Netz, 31, and a 12-year-old girl escaped the house by climbing out a back second-story window. Firefighters pulled Smith and Jaykwon from the home, but they later died.
O’Brien was arrested April 23 for allegedly violating the restraining order by going to the house, and she has remained in jail since.
