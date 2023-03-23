WATERLOO — Police have filed murder charges in a 2020 nightclub shootout that left two people dead.

On Wednesday, authorities charged Willie Edward Saffold Jr., 23, with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Dacarious Burkett and Takeya Hogan-Camp.

Bond for Saffold is currently set at $1.2 million.

Burkett and Hogan-Camp were just two people inside the unauthorized Sin City after-hours club at 501 W Fourth St. on Sept. 26, 2020, when two members of a Waterloo gang entered and began shooting, according to police. Others returned fire.

When police arrived, officers found Burkett, 22, of Waterloo, was found unconscious near the front area of the bar. Officers began CPR until paramedics with Waterloo Fire Rescue arrived.

Hogan-Camp, 28, of Des Moines, was found in the back doorway area with a gunshot wound to the head, records state.

Saffold was identified as one of the shooters by witnesses and surveillance video, according to court records. Video reportedly shows Saffold exit the club through the back door and fire into the open doorway where Hogan-Camp was located and into the bar area where Burkett had been found, records state.

Saffold then continued shooting outside in the parking lot, records states.

Burkett and Burkett and Hogan-Camp died and more than a dozen others were injured.

Saffold was detained on weapons charges --- intimidation with a weapon and felon in possession of a firearm --- in connection with the shooting shortly thereafter and has remained in jail. Trial on the weapons charges is scheduled to begin next week in Black Hawk County District Court.

