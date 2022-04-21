Murder charge filed in fatal January shooting in Waterloo

WATERLOO – Authorities have upgraded charges in a January shooting that claimed the life of a Waterloo man.

Police on Thursday charged Eugene Octavius Love Jr., 20, of Waterloo, with one count of first-degree murder in the death of Courtney Lamont Harris, 18.

Love had been in jail since January when he was arrested for intimidation with a weapon in the same incident.

According to court records, Harris was sitting in a parked Ford Escape near the Prime Mart on Broadway Street on Jan. 8. Love was a passenger in a car that pulled up on nearby Edwards Street around 10 p.m.

Police allege Love exited the vehicle, walked over to the Escape and fired a gun several times.

