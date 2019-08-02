WATERLOO -- A Black Hawk County jury has handed down a multi-million dollar verdict brought by a Waterloo man who lost feeling from the waist down following a medical procedure.
The panel awarded Fredrick Duitsman Jr., 65, a $7.36 million judgment in his suit against Dr. Ashar Afzal and Cedar Valley Medical Specialists on Wednesday following a week of trial.
Jurors found Afzal was negligent in his care for Duitsman, and the verdict included $860,000 for future medical expenses, $200,000 for past lost wages, $200,000 for future lost earning capacity, $3 million for past and future pain and suffering, $3 million for past and future loss of function, and $100,000 for his wife for loss of consortium.
According to the lawsuit, Afzal, who was employed by Cedar Valley Medical Specialists at the time, performed a cervical facet radiofrequency nerve ablation -- a pain relief procedure that uses a heated needle to block nerves from sending pain signals -- on Duitsman in December 2014. The procedure caused permanent loss of sensation from the waist down, according to the suit.
The suit was filed in 2016, and Duitsman was represented by attorneys Farl Greene, Tim Semelroth, Pressley Henningsen and Benjamin Long of Cedar Rapids.
Trial began July 16 and jurors started deliberating on Monday before reaching a verdict on Wednesday.
