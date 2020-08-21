Motorcyclist taken to hospital following crash

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO -- A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital following a single-vehicle crash on Highway 218/Interstate 380 on Friday afternoon.

The driver's identity and condition weren't available, but authorities said he was conscious and alert following the crash. Paramedics with Waterloo Fire Rescue took him to a local hospital for treatment.

The crash happened around 1:45 p.m. near the Mitchell Avenue intersection. Police said it appears the motorcycle was heading into town on the highway when it lost control and crossed the median into the oncoming lane where it slid to a stop.

