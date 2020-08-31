 Skip to main content
Motorcyclist injured in Waterloo crash
Motorcyclist injured in Waterloo crash

WATERLOO — A motorcyclist was injured and transported to an area hospital Monday night after rear-ending another vehicle.

The crash happened shortly after 8 p.m. at the intersection of 18th and Commercial streets, according to the Waterloo Police Department.

