Motorcyclist dead after multi-vehicle crash Thursday on I-380 near Evansdale

EVANSDALE — One person is dead after a multi-vehicle accident Thursday afternoon.

Ethen Edge of Waterloo was killed while driving his motorcycle southbound on Interstate 380 at about 3 p.m. near mile marker 69, according to the Iowa State Patrol. He was 24 years old.

Pickup trucks driven by Corey Simon, of Waterloo, and Joshua Stiner, of Post Falls, Idaho, were involved in the accident, which was in a construction zone. They were all traveling southbound on I-380

The Iowa State Patrol said Simon was slowing down for traffic when Edge lost control of his motorcycle and ran into Simon. Stiner then attempted to slow down behind Edge, but was unable to avoid hitting him, the report said. Edge was transported to MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center.

Evansdale Police, Evansdale Ambulance, the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office, Waterloo Police, Motor Vehicle Enforcement, Iowa Department of Transportation and Sheetz Towing assisted on the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.