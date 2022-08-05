Motive still elusive in campground slaying

CEDAR FALLS — Investigators said they determined how three members of a Cedar Falls family died while camping at Maquoketa Caves State Park in July.

But they haven’t determined why.

On Thursday, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation disclosed that a medical examiner found “sharp force” injuries and strangulation in addition to the anticipated gunshot wounds in the deaths of Tyler and Sarah Schmidt and their 6-year-old daughter Lula.

They recovered the gun believed to be used in the attack – a hand-finished pistol commonly referred to as a “ghost gun” – near the body of the suspected assailant, fellow camper 23-year-old Anthony Sherwin, who had taken his own life, said Assistant DCI Director Mitch Mortvedt.

He declined to discuss the weapon used to create the “sharp force” injuries or say if it had been recovered.

Mortvedt said investigators don’t believe anyone else was involved in the attack and have yet to find a motive in the tragedy. He said the Schmidts didn’t known Sherwin, who has no prior criminal history and was camping with his parents, and there wasn’t any evidence that the two families had interacted before the incident.

The Schmidt family arrived at the park on the afternoon of July 21.

The Sherwins, residents of LaVista, Neb., were on the return leg of a week-and-a-half camping journey that took them to the Michigan Upper Peninsula.

They arrived at the campground around 7 p.m. and set up two tents at their site – one for Sherwin and one for his parents – which was the next site down from the Schmidts. The two families were separated by about 75 yards of undergrowth vegetation, Mortvedt said.

The campground has 24 sites along a single road and five hike-in sites. It was pretty full, investigators said.

Sometime in the early morning hours of July 22, Sherwin entered the Schmidts’ tent, authorities believe. The couple’s 9-year-old son, Arlo, fled the tent and went for help, finding Sherwin’s parents, authorities said.

A medical examiner would later determine that Tyler died of a gunshot wound and multiple stab wounds; Sarah died of multiple stab wounds; and Lulu died of a gunshot wound and strangulation, according to the DCI.

Hours later, around 11 a.m., authorities found Sherwin’s body west of the park.

Mortvedt said the gun was a homemade 9 mm handgun.

Ghost guns are home-manufactured firearms without serial numbers. They are usually constructed from kits with partially completed frames and finished with commonly available barrels, slides and triggers that don’t require background checks.

The Sherwin family had two other handguns, both of which were found in a locked container in their vehicle, Mortvedt said.