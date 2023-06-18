WATERLOO — A Waterloo woman whose 1-year-old son was hospitalized after drinking Drano in January has been sentenced to prison.

Kayla Lynn Tiefel, 24, pleaded to charges of child endangerment causing bodily injury and possession of methamphetamine May 26 and was sentenced to up to five years in prison.

A charge of dependent neglect was dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

The sentence will be added to 10 years in prison for an unrelated robbery case, for a total of 15 years behind bars.

According to court records, the child suffered chemical burns to his chest and esophagus while at his Lincoln Street home Jan. 5, and he was flown to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City for treatment. Hair tests on the child found traces of meth and THC, records state.

Tiefel told police she noticed the injuries when she stepped out of the shower. She said the drain cleaner was kept under a sink without a safety cap, records state.

Police found an open bottle of Drano and a bag of meth at the home, which court records describe as “uninhabitable.”

Tiefel also pleaded to theft and burglary charges, reduced from robbery, in a Dec. 9, 2021, break-in at a South Street apartment.

Witnesses said she was with a group of people who entered the home, and one of the others was armed with a shotgun.

A knife and $15 in cash was taken.

Three others also have been sentenced in connection with the robbery.

Joshua Leonard Vasquez, 27, of Waterloo, pleaded to second-degree robbery and first-degree burglary and was sentence to 25 years in prison.

Thomas Lee Brown, 42, of Cedar Falls, pleaded to burglary and theft and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Michelle Lynn Wilson, 49, of Waterloo, pleaded to theft and burglary and was sentenced to probation.