Mother details son's injuries in Waterloo attack

WATERLOO – Wendy Brown said she didn’t recognize her son when she traveled from Texas to see him in a Waterloo hospital bed in May.
“He looked terrible … almost like a mummy the way he was all bandaged up,” Brown said.
In a coma in the MercyOne intensive care unit, 23-year-old Derrius Hollis had his eyes swollen shut, and there were tubes helping him breathe and giving him nourishment.
Prosecutors said Hollis’ life-threatening injuries came when he was thrown head-first into a concrete driveway and repeatedly kicked in the head by 25-year-old Michael Thomas Heggebo of Waterloo, the father of Hollis’ new girlfriend’s baby. The two had never met until that day.
Heggebo is charged with willful injury causing serious injury, and testimony in his trial started Wednesday in Black Hawk County District Court.
Authorities said Hollis came close to death several times. He had to have part of his skull removed to relieve the buildup of pressure in the brain. Part of his brain was also removed, shunts were placed to drain fluids, and doctors built an artificial skull plate.
He remained in a coma for a month and underwent five surgeries, said Brown, a Houston area police officer. She said Hollis eventually regained consciousness but is paralyzed on his left side and retains a feeding tube. He can talk, but it takes time for him to process what others are saying and formulate a response, she said.
“He sounds almost like a robot,” she said, holding onto memories of when her son could do the things he liked — ride his bike, sing, dance.
Months after the attack, Hollis is still at MercyOne Medical Center Waterloo because he isn’t stable enough to move back home to Texas or even to a larger hospital.
Originally from Humble, Texas, near Houston, Hollis met Kayla Tiefel of Waterloo on a dating app and after a few months decided to travel to see her in person. He had been in town for about four days.
According to testimony at trial, Tiefel and Heggebo had a child born weeks earlier, but weren’t a couple at the time of the attack. Earlier that day Tiefel had been in an altercation with an acquaintance of Heggebo. The acquaintance told Heggebo about the encounter and questioned if anyone was looking after the infant during the altercation.
Heggebo and his friends went to Tiefel’s home on West Third Street to look for a phone that was misplaced during the altercation and to address the infant care question (Tiefel told jurors her cousin was babysitting). When they arrived, they found police trying to settle a parking dispute between Tiefel and a neighbor.
They left but returned a short time later. Hollis was sitting on his car smoking a cigarette, and Heggebo walked over and swung at him, according to a witnesses.
Hollis swung back but missed, and Heggebo grabbed Hollis’ legs, lifted him and dropped him on his head, according to Tiefel and her 14-year-old sister.
While Hollis was on the ground reeling from the impact, Heggebo kicked him in the face a few times, the sister testified. Tiefel characterized the contact as “stomping” on his head.
Heggebo left, and Tiefel drove Hollis to the hospital. She told jurors he was throwing up blood on the way and wasn’t able to recall his own birthday or other personal information for medical staff when they arrived.
Following the attack, Heggebo dodged police, telling them in a phone call that he was out of town and denied any involvement in the incident, according to Assistant Black Hawk County Attorney Michelle Wagner.
Heggebo used a female friend to call the hospital to see if Hollis was still alive, Wagner said. He also called the police department himself pretending to be a relative and then a local attorney to see if officers were looking for him.