Mother details son's injuries in Waterloo attack

“He sounds almost like a robot,” she said, holding onto memories of when her son could do the things he liked — ride his bike, sing, dance.

Months after the attack, Hollis is still at MercyOne Medical Center Waterloo because he isn’t stable enough to move back home to Texas or even to a larger hospital.

Originally from Humble, Texas, near Houston, Hollis met Kayla Tiefel of Waterloo on a dating app and after a few months decided to travel to see her in person. He had been in town for about four days.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

According to testimony at trial, Tiefel and Heggebo had a child born weeks earlier, but weren’t a couple at the time of the attack. Earlier that day Tiefel had been in an altercation with an acquaintance of Heggebo. The acquaintance told Heggebo about the encounter and questioned if anyone was looking after the infant during the altercation.

Heggebo and his friends went to Tiefel’s home on West Third Street to look for a phone that was misplaced during the altercation and to address the infant care question (Tiefel told jurors her cousin was babysitting). When they arrived, they found police trying to settle a parking dispute between Tiefel and a neighbor.