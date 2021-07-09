Mother charged in fatal Jesup crash that killed son, asks for bond reduction

INDEPENDENCE — An Oelwein woman who allegedly had meth in her system when she crashed her car, killing her young son, is asking the court to lower her bond.

Troopers with the Iowa State Patrol arrested Robyn Jane Reaves, 36, on July 2 on charges of child endangerment resulting in death, homicide by vehicle under the influence, child endangerment resulting in serious injury and serious injury by vehicle.

Bond was set at $250,000. On Sunday, she requested a hearing to argue for a lower bond.

Authorities said Reaves was driving a Dodge Charger that crashed into a culvert outside of Jesup shortly after midnight July 19, 2020. The collision killed 9-year-old Ace Alan Reaves and injured 6-year-old Ryker Reaves. Both children were in the vehicle’s back seat.

Robyn Reaves was also injured in the collision.

Tests later revealed that Robyn Reaves had amphetamine and methamphetamine in her blood at the time of the crash, according to court records. A remnant of a marijuana cigarette was found in the vehicle’s front cup holder, records state.