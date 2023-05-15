WATERLOO — A Waterloo woman has been arrested for allegedly taking her daughter to see the child’s grandmother.

Police said Trisha Anne Schneck, 32, dropped off her 4 year old April 20 in a parking lot in the 500 block of West Dale Street because she has a trespass ban at her mother’s apartment complex a block away.

The child had a McDonald’s bag and a note to the grandmother explaining the mother had a doctor appointment and would be back later to pick up the child, according to court records. The child walked to the house but the grandmother wasn’t home, records state.

About 50 minutes later, passersby spotted the child wandering around and called authorities. The grandmother was found at a neighbor’s house and didn’t know the child was outside, records state.

The Iowa Department of Human Services was notified of the matter.

On Saturday, Schneck was arrested for misdemeanor child endangerment.

