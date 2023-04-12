WATERLOO — Police have arrested the mother of a Waterloo teen who was found with a pistol and drugs during an April 6 traffic stop.

Lisa Ann Bentley, 39, was arrested Tuesday for contributing to the delinquency of a minor, use of a minor in the drug trade and violation of the drug tax stamp act. She was released from jail pending trial.

Officers stopped a car carrying Bentley’s 16-year-old son when it pulled into an elementary school parking log on April 6.

Police, who had a search warrant, found a 9 mm Glock 19x pistol, THC vape products and cash in a backpack in the vehicle’s trunk. The son was charged in adult court with carrying a weapon on school grounds.

During a search of his home on Cottage Street, officers found a safe in Bentley’s bedroom that contained a large quantity of suspected marijuana, a .380-caliber Smith and Wesson pistol and more than $10,000 in cash, according to court records. A box for the Glock was also in the safe.

