WATERLOO — A Waterloo woman has been arrested after her baby was taken to the hospital with a head injury in February.

Waterloo police arrested Dominique Nicole Lloyd, 24, formerly of Cedar Rapids and Clear Lake, on Friday for one count of child endangerment causing serious injury. Bond was set at $75,000.

Paramedics with Waterloo Fire Rescue were sent to her home at 351 Bates St. on Feb. 9 and found her child unresponsive with food and blood coming from the mouth. The child was taken to UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital and then moved to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City for further care.

Doctors found a brain hemorrhage, bruising around the eyes and face and hemorrhages behind the eyes, according to court records. There were also several bruises around the body, and there was a bald spot on the child's head, indicating the child had been in one position for an extended amount of time without being moved, records state.

Lloyd told officials the child had fallen from a sitting position, striking the head on a metal stand, but doctors said the injuries couldn't have come from such a short fall, according to court records.

