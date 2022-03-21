 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cedar Falls man arrested with fake gun

  • Updated
  • 0
CEDAR FALLS -- A man in Cedar Falls was arrested for assault and drug possession after law enforcement said he brandished an airsoft gun and used it to threaten another person. 

According to a statement by the Cedar Falls Police Department, an argument broke out at approximately 9 p.m. Saturday while the victim was delivering marijuana, at which point Thomas Clinton Wells, 28, allegedly brandished a gun in his waistband. The other person was able to leave the scene unharmed. 

Officers responded at 9:57 p.m. and set up a perimeter around the residence while a search warrant was completed. A short time later, a police tactical team entered the residence and arrested Wells. The officers found marijuana, paraphernalia and a black airsoft gun. 

Wells was charged with third-degree harassment, assault, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.  

