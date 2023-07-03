RAYMOND --- Sheriff’s deputies shut down a section of road outside Raymond after a resident found a mortar round in a ditch Sunday afternoon.

It wasn’t immediately clear how the explosive got there or how long it had been there, said Capt. Mark Herbst with the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office. It wasn’t clear if it was live or inert.

A woman picking up cans found the round around 3 p.m. Sunday in a ditch in the area of Lafayette and Dubuque roads. It wasn’t close enough to homes to mandate an evacuation, but deputies closed off the road until a military ordnance disposal team arrived on the scene.

The squad from Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, arrived Sunday night. The round was neutralized and taken to the sheriff’s office training facility nearby to be detonated safely, Herbst said.

