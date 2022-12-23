Morning fire destroys Cedar Falls home

CEDAR FALLS — Cedar Falls residents were taken to the hospital after their home caught fire Friday morning.

The people living at 2020 Cottage Row Road escaped the blaze on their own and were treated for smoke inhalation and minor injuries by MercyOne paramedics at the scene. They were then taken to a local hospital, according to officials with Cedar Falls Fire Rescue.

The home, located on the banks of the Cedar River, is considered a total loss.

The occupants noticed the fire shortly before 9:45 a.m. Friday and fled to a neighbor’s home. Crews with Cedar Falls Fire Rescue found heavy smoke and flames upon arrival. The flames were fueled by strong blizzard winds and minus 7 degree temperatures before figuring in wind chill.

Ashes from the fire carried by the winds started other smaller fires on the property, officials said. Because there were no fire hydrants along the road, water was shuttled in to the scene.

The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined.

The home is owned by Douglas and Debra Tensen, according to property records.

Photos: Fire, Cottage Row, Cedar Falls, Dec. 23, 2022 122322jr-fire-cf-2 122322jr-fire-cf-1 122322jr-fire-cf-3 122322jr-fire-cf-4 122322jr-fire-cf-5 122322jr-fire-cf-6