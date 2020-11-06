More vandalism reported at Elmwood Cemetery

WATERLOO – For the second time in less than a year, Elmwood Cemetery has been the target of vandals.
Cemetery workers discovered the damage --- some 70 headstones overturned, a few broken -- on Monday morning.
They believe the damage came sometime over the weekend.
“Saturday was Halloween … It was warm and a full moon. An opportunity, I guess,” said Manager Joe Fox.
The damage was located in different parts of Elmwood’s 23 acres.
“It was a random walk through. Five or six here, three or four there,” Fox said. Some of the damaged stones had been broken and repaired before.
The damage came just months after more than 50 stones were toppled and broken in late June. In fact, workers had just finished repairing damage from that wave of destruction with the help of donations and volunteers.
“We had just gotten the hardest two finished last week,” Fox said.
Most of them this time were smaller and will be easier to fix and upright, he said.
Police were notified of both vandalism sprees, and no arrests have been made. Officers are giving the cemetery extra attention.
The cemetery board is also exploring other security options, even though they have a limited budget to work with. Locking the front gates does little to deter intruders because it is easy to walk in at other locations, Fox said.
Fox said he would like to enlist the help of nearby residents to combat future vandalism.
“We are hoping the neighborhood can keep an eye out for us and report anything suspicious,” Fox said. “We just got to hope the people respect the cemetery.”
PHOTOS: Elmwood Cemetery Vandalism, Oct 2020
