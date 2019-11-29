{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO --- Thanksgiving Day gunfire spilled over into Friday with assailants apparently returning to fire off more shots at a Waterloo home.

No injuries were reported in the gunfire incidents, which numbered three on Thursday night and Friday morning.

Waterloo police were initially called to 1123 Columbia St. around 6 p.m. Thursday after someone opened fire on the front of the home while people were inside. Officers found several shell casings at the scene.

Then at 12:50 a.m. Friday, neighbors in the 1200 block of Randolph Street called police after hearing gunshots. Authorities discovered spent shell casings in the alley but were unable to locate any damage.

Gunfire again erupted at 1123 Columbia St. at shortly before 3 a.m. Friday, and police found additional bullet holes in the home.

Courier archives show the Columbia Street home was also the target of gunfire in November 2013 and September 2014.

