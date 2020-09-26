MORE DETAILS: One dead, at least 11 injured in shooting at motorcycle club gathering in Waterloo

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO — One person has died following an early Saturday shooting at an unauthorized downtown club that also injured at least 11 other people.

Waterloo Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald talked about the shooting during an 11 a.m. press conference at City Hall, where he announced the death.

He said the gathering at 501 W. Fourth St. allegedly involved "urban motorcycle clubs" who were using the building as a night club, a purpose for which it is not authorized by the city.

The incident happened at 3:17 a.m. Police, already in the area for a traffic stop, responded "in less than a minute" to the address, Fitzgerald said. “Our officers actually heard gunshots.”

Among the injured, eight had gunshot wounds.

"Unfortunately, as of the time of this press conference, one person has succumbed to their injuries," said Fitzgerald. No other details about the victim were released as police work to inform relatives.

“Pray for the victims, pray for the family members," he added. "But also pray that folks step up and speak out and give us the information we need to solve this crime.”