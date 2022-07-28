More charges in livestock fraud investigation

WAUCOMA — Prosecutors have filed charges against another employee in an investigation into fraud at a Waucoma-based livestock dealer.
On Wednesday, the government charged Leland Edward “Pete” Blue with one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States. Blue waived indictment, according to court filings.
Blue worked in sow marketing at the headquarters for Lynch Livestock, and the government alleges employees at the business routinely downgraded the weights and classifications of hogs it purchased at buying stations across the Midwest in order to save money.
The plot ran from around 1999 until at least May 2021 and targeted “every large corporate account that (the dealer) had with swine producers.”
Employees allegedly altered scale receipts then shredded or burned documents when the U.S. Department of Agriculture began investigating the dealer, court records state.
Blue began working for the company in 1985 and allegedly joined the conspiracy sometime around 2012, prosecutors allege.
Others charged in the investigation include Charlie Francis Lynch, a sow procurement and marketing employee and Billie Joe “Bill” Wickham, a bookkeeper.
Charlie Lynch pleaded guilty on Monday, admitting he created false invoices and indicating he joined and remained in the conspiracy to keep his job.
Wickham has filed a notice he intends to enter a plea, court records show.
