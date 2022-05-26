More charges for Tripoli man accused of sex attack

TRIPOLI – Authorities have filed more charges against a Tripoli man awaiting trial for sexual abuse.

On Thursday, the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office announced deputies charged Tracy Vern Buchholz, 51, with one count of third-degree sexual abuse. He is accused of abusing a female acquaintance at the Sweet Marsh wildlife area northeast of Tripoli on April 25.

Deputies were notified of the incident on May 7.

Buchholz is currently awaiting trial for third-degree sexual abuse in another attack. He is accused of entering a rural Bremer County business on Feb. 8 and groping a female employee against her will while she was working alone.

He was arrested in that case on May 9.

