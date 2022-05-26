 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
More charges for Tripoli man accused of sex attack

Bremer County 2

The Bremer County Courthouse in Waverly.

 CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer

TRIPOLI – Authorities have filed more charges against a Tripoli man awaiting trial for sexual abuse.

On Thursday, the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office announced deputies charged Tracy Vern Buchholz, 51, with one count of third-degree sexual abuse. He is accused of abusing a female acquaintance at the Sweet Marsh wildlife area northeast of Tripoli on April 25.

Tracy Vern Buchholz

Deputies were notified of the incident on May 7.

Buchholz is currently awaiting trial for third-degree sexual abuse in another attack. He is accused of entering a rural Bremer County business on Feb. 8 and groping a female employee against her will while she was working alone.

He was arrested in that case on May 9.

