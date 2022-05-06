More charges filed following chase in North Cedar

CEDAR FALLS — A Parkersburg man accused of leading police on a chase in a stolen car in North Cedar is now facing charges for taking a purse in April.

Officers detained Nathan Allen Redman for auto theft on Monday after they found him crawling through a wooded area shortly after he jumped from a stolen Nissan Rogue he had spray painted black.

During the investigation, officers found a check belonging to a woman whose purse was stolen from her car while it was parked at the Casey’s General Store on Center Street on April 21.

Police viewed a surveillance video showing Redman at the store at the time of the April theft.

Redman was arrested for third-degree burglary.

A passenger in the stolen vehicle also had a charge added, according to court records.

Police allege Davondrea Markief Jordan Jr., 32, of Cedar Falls, had attempted to pass an altered stolen check at the Veridian Credit Union on Cedar Heights Drive shortly before the chase.

Jordan was arrested for forgery.

