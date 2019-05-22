CEDAR RAPIDS --- The Cedar Rapids Police Department has identified two additional persons of interest in the double homicide in the parking lot of Iowa Smoke Shop, 70 Kirkwood Court SW, on Saturday, May 18.
The Police Department is asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of these individuals to contact the Cedar Rapids Police Department at (319) 286-5491 or their local law enforcement.
Police investigators have interviewed several individuals as part of the ongoing homicide investigation and believe there are numerous other individuals who can provide truthful and complete information regarding the incident. The Police Department continues to ask individuals to come forward and provide information.
• Kenyauta Keith, age 19, height: 5’9”, weight 195 pounds
• Colby Shannon, age 22, height 5’9”, weight 145 pounds
