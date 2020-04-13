Montour man sentenced for sexually abusing girl

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MONTOUR – A Montour man has been sentenced to prison for sexually abusing a teenager after convincing her to meet him in June.

Judge C.J. Williams sentenced Damon Ramsey Whitebreast, 22, to up to 10 years in prison for two counts of sexual abuse of a minor in U.S. District Court in Cedar Falls on Monday. He was also fined $30,000.

Authorities allege Whitebreast had sent a phone message asking the 13-year-old girl to meet him and then drove her to his home where they had sex.

Meskwaki Nation Tribal Police searched Whitebreast’s home, but he allegedly hid the girl, according to court records.

After pleading guilty, Whitebreast allegedly assaulted a low-functioning inmate at the Linn County Jail in Cedar Rapids while awaiting sentencing in his sexual abuse case.

