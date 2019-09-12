CLIVE (AP) — Authorities have charged a day care provider who, police say, acknowledged shaking a 6-month-old girl.
Clive Police Chief Michael Venema said in a news release Thursday that 55-year-old Tina Welch is charged with child endangerment causing serious injury. Court records don't list the name of an attorney who could comment for her.
Venema says medics went to Welch's in-home day care business in Clive on Aug. 21 to help the child, who was having breathing problems. The infant was soon taken to a hospital.
A medical examination showed the girl had suffered brain bleeding and a spinal fracture. Police say Welch told investigators Monday that she'd shaken the infant.
