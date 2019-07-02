WATERLOO – A Waterloo mother has been arrested on methamphetamine charges after authorities found a toddler locked inside a parked car before dawn Tuesday.
The 18-month-old child was in a car seat with a blanket over her lap as temperatures were around 81 degree with 72 percent humidity, according to the police report.
Police opened the vehicle, and paramedics with Waterloo Fire Rescue examined the child, police said. The child didn’t require medical attention, police said.
The incident started around 1:20 a.m. Tuesday when a resident flagged down a patrol officer in the area of Allen and West Second streets for a woman sitting on the ground near her Chevrolet Malibu.
The woman said she had lost the keys to her vehicle an hour earlier, and the child had been inside the vehicle the whole time, court records state.
After freeing the child, police found a digital scale with meth residue in a pink purse near where the child had been seated.
Sabrina Skye Larson, 27, of 425 Fairfield St., was arrested for child endangerment, child endangerment with meth exposure and possession of methamphetamine.
