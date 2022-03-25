Mobile home fire investigated as an arson, burglary

WATERLOO – A Tuesday morning fire that damaged a Waterloo mobile home was arson, according to authorities.
Passersby called 911 after seeing smoke and flames coming from 1537 Tracey Drive around 7:10 a.m.
Crews with Waterloo Fire Rescue extinguished the flames, and no injuries were reported.
Officials are investigating the fire as a burglary and arson, according to Waterloo police reports.
The case remains under investigation.
Jeff Reinitz
Police and Courts Reporter
I started with The Courier in 1999 and cover criminal justice and public safety.
