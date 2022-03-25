 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mobile home fire investigated as an arson, burglary

Crews with Waterloo Fire Rescue extinguished a blaze at 1537 Tracey Drive on Tuesday, March 22, 2022.

 Jeff Reinitz

WATERLOO – A Tuesday morning fire that damaged a Waterloo mobile home was arson, according to authorities.

Passersby called 911 after seeing smoke and flames coming from 1537 Tracey Drive around 7:10 a.m.

Crews with Waterloo Fire Rescue extinguished the flames, and no injuries were reported.

Officials are investigating the fire as a burglary and arson, according to Waterloo police reports.

The case remains under investigation.

