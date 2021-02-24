MMA fighter waives detention hearing in child porn case

CEDAR RAPIDS – A former Cedar Falls mixed martial arts fighter will remain in custody for the time being awaiting child pornography charges.

Travis “Iron Man” Jon Fulton, 43, of Parkersburg, had been scheduled to go before a federal judge for a detention hearing in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday after prosecutors requested he remain behind bars ahead of his April trial.

But Monday, his attorney said Fulton waived the Wednesday hearing, and the proceeding was cancelled. Fulton reserves his right to request a detention hearing at a later date under the order.

He remains at the Linn County Jail in Cedar Rapids.

Fulton was arrested Friday on federal child porn and sexual exploitation charges.

He is also awaiting trial for state domestic assault charges in a September 2019 incident.

Fulton, a professional boxer, has been involved in mixed martial arts since 1996 and has been in more than 300 fights including two UFC bouts.

Records show that in July, while out on bail for the assault case, Fulton asked for the court’s permission to leave the country to travel to the United Arab Emirates for a fight. Prosecutors and corrections officials didn’t object, and a judge granted the motion, but Fulton didn’t attend the event.

