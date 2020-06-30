Mitchell Mincks officially charged with murder in Arizona missing persons case

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO --- A former Waterloo man has been charged with murder and other offenses in the deaths of his girlfriend and her stepfather.

Prosecutors with the Yavapai County Attorney’s Office in Prescott, Ariz., charged Mitchell Allen Mincks, 25, with two counts each of first-degree murder, concealment of a dead body and tampering with evidence in the slayings of Elissa Landry, 28, and David Batten, 45.

Batten and Landry, of Chino Valley, Ariz., were reported missing in April and their bodies were found buried in Landry’s Subaru in an Evansdale neighborhood in June. The causes of death haven’t been disclosed.

Mincks, who had moved to Arizona after being released from federal prison in June 2019, was also charged with burglary for allegedly taking Batten’s firearms; theft of transportation, identity theft and credit card theft for allegedly driving Landry’s to Iowa following the killings and funding the trip with his victim’s cards.

He was also charged with two counts of being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm for two of Batten’s guns that were found in Iowa, police said.