Mitchell Mincks officially charged with murder in Arizona missing persons case

WATERLOO --- A former Waterloo man has been charged with murder and other offenses in the deaths of his girlfriend and her stepfather.
Prosecutors with the Yavapai County Attorney’s Office in Prescott, Ariz., charged Mitchell Allen Mincks, 25, with two counts each of first-degree murder, concealment of a dead body and tampering with evidence in the slayings of Elissa Landry, 28, and David Batten, 45.
Batten and Landry, of Chino Valley, Ariz., were reported missing in April and their bodies were found buried in Landry’s Subaru in an Evansdale neighborhood in June. The causes of death haven’t been disclosed.
Mincks, who had moved to Arizona after being released from federal prison in June 2019, was also charged with burglary for allegedly taking Batten’s firearms; theft of transportation, identity theft and credit card theft for allegedly driving Landry’s to Iowa following the killings and funding the trip with his victim’s cards.
He was also charged with two counts of being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm for two of Batten’s guns that were found in Iowa, police said.
Mincks hasn’t been formally served with the new charges, police said. He remains in a correctional facility in Florence, Ariz., awaiting a hearing on whether he violated the terms of his federal probation by allegedly being caught with marijuana in Scottsdale, using meth and moving without notifying authorities in late 2019 and early 2020, according to court records.
Both Batten and Landry were U.S. Army veterans.
Batten served with the 82nd Airborne in Kuwait and Kosovo, according to family. Landry served in Afghanistan. A GoFundMe fundraiser has been set up for a memorial with any leftover proceeds going to Soldiers Best Friend, a service dog organization for combat veterans.
David Batten
Elissa Landry
