Mitchell County man arraigned on eight sex abuse charges

OSAGE -- An Osage man made an appearance in court last week for arraignment on eight counts of child sex abuse.

Marcus John McNealy, 22, arrested and charged with four counts of second-degree abuse and four counts of third-degree sex abuse.

Prosecutors say McNealy committed forcible sex acts against a child under the age of 12 between May 2011 and November 2015, resulting in the second-degree charges.

The third-degree charges stem from additional forcible sex acts which apparently took place against the same child between November 2015 and November 2016.

McNealy posted bond of $10,000 and is awaiting his next appearance date at the Mitchell County Courthouse.

