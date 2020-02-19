Mistrial declared in 2016 shotgun attack

WATERLOO – After four years in the making and a day of jury selection, the trial in a 2016 shotgun attack outside a convenience store was shut down early on Wednesday.
Judge Brad Harris issued a mistrial in the state’s case against Daytrell Raymond Pendleton shortly after noon after shedding one too many jurors in a matter of a few short hours. Pendleton, 30, is charged with attempted murder.
Court officials had spent Tuesday assembling a panel of 12 jurors and two alternates, and proceedings continued Wednesday with opening statements and four witnesses --- including Andrew Spates Jr., who survived shotgun blasts to this right hand, left arm and left hip.
One juror was excused before the lunch break because of a death in the family, according to court officials. Then over the noon hour, another juror discovered that a relative was dating someone from one of the families involved in the case, and a third juror alerted the court that he recognized a number of people in the gallery and expressed anxiety about continuing.
With only 11 jurors remaining, the trial was called off and will be rescheduled for date that has yet to be determined.
Before the mistrial, Andrew Spates, 44, told jurors he was driving down a frontage road next to the Kwik Star store at Franklin and East 11th streets on the morning of May 12, 2016, when he noticed Pendleton’s parked truck. He said he stopped and started to climb out but then saw Pendleton reach inside the vehicle for something.
“I knew what he was reaching for,” Spates said. He said his own truck stalled when he tried to accelerate, and he leaned over as shotgun pellets tore into him.
“I heard it, and I felt it,” Spates said. He recounted where the first three or four shells hit and said the next thing he remembered was waking up in an Iowa City Hospital connected to tubes and machines.
Spates showed jurors how he can’t lift his left arm --- patched back together with metal rods --- all the way up and how his right pinky finger had to be amputated.
Spates had been married to Pendleton’s mother, Ronnette Spates, for about two years prior to the shooting.
Assistant County Attorney Elizabeth O’Donnell said that shortly before the shooting, the wife had obtained a restraining order against Andrew Spates alleging abuse. Pendleton had found paperwork for the order, which detailed the allegations, she said.
“He was livid, absolutely livid,” O’Donnell said. She said a series of text messages indicated Pendleton’s intentions, saying Andrew Spates was going to pay and praying for a way to “murder” and get away with it.
A few hours before the shooting, a brick crashed through the window of Ronnette Spates’ home. Police were told Andrew Spates was responsible, but there was no evidence, and Pendleton told officers that he was going to take care of it, O’Donnell said.
She said Andrew Spates visited the Kwik Star almost every morning, and on May 12, 2016, Pendleton waited in this truck outside the shop with a loaded shotgun for about half an hour before Andrew Spates showed up.
Jurors also heard from a Black Hawk County sheriff’s deputy who was on his way to work and waiting at a red light at 11th and Franklin when he noticed Pendleton step out of his truck with the shotgun. Deputy Harold Oliver said he yelled for Pendleton to drop the weapon and drove his person vehicle over the curb to close in as the shooting started.
He said after firing off four or five shells, Pendleton put the gun back in his truck and surrendered.