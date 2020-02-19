Mistrial declared in 2016 shotgun attack

“I knew what he was reaching for,” Spates said. He said his own truck stalled when he tried to accelerate, and he leaned over as shotgun pellets tore into him.

“I heard it, and I felt it,” Spates said. He recounted where the first three or four shells hit and said the next thing he remembered was waking up in an Iowa City Hospital connected to tubes and machines.

Spates showed jurors how he can’t lift his left arm --- patched back together with metal rods --- all the way up and how his right pinky finger had to be amputated.

Spates had been married to Pendleton’s mother, Ronnette Spates, for about two years prior to the shooting.

Assistant County Attorney Elizabeth O’Donnell said that shortly before the shooting, the wife had obtained a restraining order against Andrew Spates alleging abuse. Pendleton had found paperwork for the order, which detailed the allegations, she said.

“He was livid, absolutely livid,” O’Donnell said. She said a series of text messages indicated Pendleton’s intentions, saying Andrew Spates was going to pay and praying for a way to “murder” and get away with it.