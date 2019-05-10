{{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR RAPIDS – A Missouri farmer has pleaded to federal charges in connection with an investigation into an Ossian company accused of selling non-organic grain as organic.

John Burton, 52, entered a plea to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud on Friday in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids. Sentencing will be at a later date, and Burton remains free until then.

Court records allege grew non-organic crops on his own land and farmed for another person who had land that was certified organic. Burton in accused of selling grain to another person it would be marketed by an Ossian, Iowa, company as organic, even though it was grown using pesticides and nitrogen, records state.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

He is also accused of applying unapproved substances to a co-conspirator's certified organic fields, court records allege.

Four others have been pleaded in connection with the investigation stemming from Jericho Solutions, an Iowa grain brokerage.

In December 2018, Randy Constant, 61, a Chillicothe, Missouri, who co-owned the business, pleaded to wire fraud. Also pleading were farmers Tom Brennan, 70, James Brennan, 40, and Michael Potter, 41, all from Overton, Neb.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Police and Courts Reporter

Cops and courts reporter for the Courier

Load comments