CEDAR RAPIDS – A Missouri farmer has pleaded to federal charges in connection with an investigation into an Ossian company accused of selling non-organic grain as organic.
John Burton, 52, entered a plea to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud on Friday in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids.
Sentencing will be at a later date, and Burton remains free until then.
Court records allege Burton grew non-organic crops on his own land and farmed for another person who had land that was certified organic.
You have free articles remaining.
Burton is accused of selling grain to another person knowing it would be marketed by an Ossian, Iowa, company as organic, even though it was grown using pesticides and nitrogen, records state.
He is also accused of applying unapproved substances to a co-conspirator's certified organic fields, court records allege.
Four others have pleaded in connection with the investigation stemming from Jericho Solutions, an Iowa grain brokerage.
In December 2018, Randy Constant, 61, a Chillicothe, Missouri, farmer who co-owned the business, pleaded to wire fraud. Also pleading were farmers Tom Brennan, 70, James Brennan, 40, and Michael Potter, 41, all from Overton, Neb.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.