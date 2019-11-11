WATERLOO – A missing Waterloo woman has been found dead in Cedar Falls.
On Sunday, Waterloo police sought the public’s help in locating 27-year-old Courtney Elsbernd, who was last seen on Thursday.
On Monday, University of Northern Iowa officials indicated that she was found dead in her vehicle in a remote parking lot on the campus late Sunday.
No foul play is suspected.
“The University is deeply saddened by the news of Courtney’s passing and extends condolences to her family,” UNI officials said in a prepared statement.
Students wanting to visit with someone may contact the counseling center at 319-273-2676. For faculty and staff, the Employee Assistance Program (EAP) offers confidential support and is available at 1-800-327-4692
