 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Missing Lamont teen found safe

  • Updated
  • 0
Tosha Ann Kraus

Tosha Ann Kraus

LAMONT — A missing Lamont teen has been located.

Tosha Ann Kraus, 15, was found safe in Cedar Rapids, according to the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office.

Tosha was last seen Sept. 13 after she apparently was picked up by a person she knew. Deputies sought the public’s help on Monday.

Photos: Missing children in Iowa

0 Comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

FEMA warns Fla: 'do not underestimate' Hurricane Ian

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News