Missing Lamont teen found safe

LAMONT — A missing Lamont teen has been located.
Tosha Ann Kraus, 15, was found safe in Cedar Rapids, according to the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office.
Tosha was last seen Sept. 13 after she apparently was picked up by a person she knew. Deputies sought the public’s help on Monday.
