CEDAR FALLS – A Cedar Falls man who disappeared more than a week ago has been found.
Shane Allen Kellum, 43, is booked at the Black Hawk County Jail for allegedly missing a court date while he was missing.
Kellum, a former New Hartford resident, was booked at the jail around 12:40 a.m. Wednesday, according to jail records. He is being held on a $10,000 bond for failing to appear for a pretrial conference to prepare for court on a burglary charge.
Kellum had been with relatives in the New Hartford area on Sunday, July 22, and he was supposed to return to his Cedar Falls home by 8 p.m., according to authorities. When he failed to arrive home, family reported him missing the following day.
Police pinged his cell phone that day, which led them to his Chevrolet HHR parked on farm road off of Westbrook Street in rural Butler County. Authorities scoured the area with dogs and an airplane but were unable to locate him.
On Tuesday, Butler County sheriff's deputies found Kellum staying at a relative's home, and he was turned over to Black Hawk County deputies.
During his disappearance, Kellum had been scheduled for a pretrial conference on Friday for a trial that had been tentatively slated to begin on Tuesday. On July 25, also while he was missing, corrections officials asked the court to revoke his pretrial release, saying he hadn't been living at his approved residence, had violated curfew restrictions and missed an appointment with his pretrial officer.
The trial stems from a May 1 burglary in Waterloo where Kellum was accused of entering the Newell Street residence of a female acquaintance. He allegedly got into an altercation with a teenage at the house and then left. When residents returned to the home later in the day, they found zip ties in a bedroom prepared like they were to be used as wrist restraints and a lit candle placed near flammable curtains in a basement room, according to court records.
Investigators believe he had entered the home using a spatula, court records state.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.