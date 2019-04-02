WATERLOO -- A man refused to leave a Waterloo home for more than 90 minutes when police arrived to arrest him on a warrant Tuesday.
Leon Orlando Jackson, 43, was arrested Tuesday afternoon at 420 Bayard St. on warrants for intimidation with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm as a felon, going armed with intent and carrying weapons in 2017.
Jackson was arrested without incident by the Waterloo Police Tactical Unit after a negotiation lasting between 90 minutes and two hours, according to police.
"We prepared to make entry, but he came out prior to entry," said Waterloo Police Maj. Joe Leibold.
Leibold said police initially arrived at around 12:30 Tuesday, and Jackson came out of the house on his own at around 2:45 p.m. It was unclear if that was Jackson's residence.
Police said the Tactical Unit was there for the arrest because of Jackson's previous charges and because he didn't immediately surrender, but they said he had no weapons on him when he was arrested.
