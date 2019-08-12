{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – Two people received minor injuries during early morning shootings on Sunday.

It wasn’t clear if the shootings, which happened shortly after 1 a.m., were related, and no arrests have been made.

According to police, Montavious Trell Keller, 28, was driving through a parking lot at 726 Logan Ave. around 1:05 a.m. Sunday when someone from a group of four or five people opened fire on his vehicle. Four bullets struck Keller’s vehicle, and he received a cut on the forearm from flying glass, according to the police report. Passenger Marcus Gardner wasn’t injured.

Bullets also struck homes at 701 and 705 Logan Ave. and a parked vehicle, according to police.

Then at about 1:10 a.m., a house at 123 Mobile St. was hit by several bullets. Resident Brandie Kinman, 21, received a minor injury to her forearm, police said.

Finally at about 1:25 a.m., a window at Brandon Krone’s home at 1301 Grant Ave., was broken, possibly by a bullet. No injuries were reported.

