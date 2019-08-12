WATERLOO – Two people received minor injuries during early morning shootings on Sunday.
It wasn’t clear if the shootings, which happened shortly after 1 a.m., were related, and no arrests have been made.
According to police, Montavious Trell Keller, 28, was driving through a parking lot at 726 Logan Ave. around 1:05 a.m. Sunday when someone from a group of four or five people opened fire on his vehicle. Four bullets struck Keller’s vehicle, and he received a cut on the forearm from flying glass, according to the police report. Passenger Marcus Gardner wasn’t injured.
You have free articles remaining.
Bullets also struck homes at 701 and 705 Logan Ave. and a parked vehicle, according to police.
Then at about 1:10 a.m., a house at 123 Mobile St. was hit by several bullets. Resident Brandie Kinman, 21, received a minor injury to her forearm, police said.
Finally at about 1:25 a.m., a window at Brandon Krone’s home at 1301 Grant Ave., was broken, possibly by a bullet. No injuries were reported.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.