Minnesota woman arrested for identity theft after setting up account at Waterloo credit union

WATERLOO — A Minnesota woman has been arrested for allegedly racking up more than $20,000 in charges and loans after using a fake ID to set up an account at a Waterloo credit union.

Maegen Catherine Fortin, 39, of Otsego, was arrested Friday on warrant for first-degree theft and identity theft. Bond was set at $10,000.

Authorities allege Fortin used a bogus military ID card in another woman’s name to set up an account at Veridian Credit Union on June 5, 2021. Over the following month, she made withdrawals and took out loans totaling $22,628, court records state.

The woman whose identity she used learned about the account through a credit monitoring service, and she contacted the Federal Trade Commission. Fortin was identified through surveillance video taken when she applied for the account, according to court records.

Records show Fortin has a history of similar arrests elsewhere in Iowa and was wanted in identity theft investigations in Wisconsin and Nebraska.

In an Iowa City case from January 2021, she allegedly opened an account at Green State Credit Union under another Minnesota woman’s name and obtained a $10,000 home improvement loan.

In September 2021, she allegedly used a Texas woman’s identity to obtain at $6,000 loan from Ascentra Credit Union in Bettendorf. Two weeks later, she was detained after trying to use yet another woman’s name to buy a vehicle at an East Moline, Ill., dealership, and she was found with multiple ID cards in different names, according to court records.

In December 2020, she allegedly used another person’s name to open a $5,000 line of credit with Cobalt Credit Union in Council Bluffs, according to court records. She allegedly withdrew most of the money at ATMs at the Horseshoe Casino in Council Bluffs.

Charges in the Council Bluffs incident were dropped after she paid restitution, records state.

