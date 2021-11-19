Minnesota murder fugitive captured in Waterloo

WATERLOO --- Federal marshals detained a man wanted for murder in Minnesota while he was hiding in Waterloo on Friday.

Franklin Carnelius Spriggs, 30, was wanted by the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office in St Paul on charges of second-degree murder, and a parole violation for aggravated assault.

He is suspected in an Aug. 20 homicide that occurred in August 2021 and had been sought since October, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Believing Spriggs had fled the state, the U.S. Marshals Service North Star Fugitive Task Force requested marshals in Iowa to assist in the hunt.

The Task Force obtained information on his possible whereabouts in November, and members conducted surveillance narrowing the search to the west side of Waterloo. At approximately noon Friday, Spriggs was seen leaving a home in the 700 block of Denver Street. Task Force officers followed Spriggs to the 1000 block of East Michelle Avenue where he was taken into custody without incident.

Spriggs was transported to the Black Hawk County Jail where he awaits extradition to St. Paul.

According to media accounts Spriggs was one of four people charged in the death of 37-year-old Alexander Christoff of White Bear Lake.

A prostitute had identified Christoff to the suspects as a possible robbery target and told the suspects of his whereabouts as they were leaving a downtown St. Paul hotel in August.

The assailants blocked his car with theirs in a parking ramp, and Christoff rammed their vehicle, prompting one of the robbers to shoot, killing him, according to police.

