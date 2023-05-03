WATERLOO — Two Minnesota men arrested for break-ins in Johnson County are suspects in a burglary to a Waterloo store and dozens of other businesses in the region.

Waterloo police said they have obtained warrants for Najee Balil Abdullah, 32, and Richard Lee Holston, 43, both of St. Paul, in connection with a recent burglary to a Mexican store in Waterloo.

The two are currently housed at the Johnson County Jail in Iowa City for charges in break-ins to businesses in Iowa City and North Liberty.

Court records allege Abdullah and Holston burglarized the Acapulco Mexican Bakery on Keokuk Street in Iowa City in the early morning hours of April 4.

A security camera recorded them breaking out the front door, ransacking the business and driving off in a white Audi Q5.

That same morning, they allegedly hit the El Azul grocery store on Community Drive in North Liberty and used a screw driver and pry bar to break open the door, according to court records. Once inside they stole a safe.

Investigators discovered the two were pulled over for a traffic stop in Eagle Grove on April 2 — days before the burglaries, and were wearing the same clothing and carrying tools that would later be used in the burglary.

Investigators also linked the two to the Waterloo break-in and crimes in Ankeny, and they are suspected in more than 30 burglaries to businesses across the Midwest, authorities said in court records.

Abdullah was also arrested in November 2022 for a burglary to Medford Tobacco in Owatonna, Minnesota, where a safe was stolen, according to media reports.

