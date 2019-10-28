{{featured_button_text}}

WAVERLY – A Minnesota man is in custody following an early Saturday chase that involved a collision with a squad car.

Richard Eugene Dennehey, 59, from Brainerd, Minn., was arrested for operating while intoxicated, felony eluding while intoxicated, second-offense possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license revoked. His bond was set at $7,000, and more charges are pending, according to the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office.

The pursuit began in Fayette County around 12:25 a.m. Saturday and entered Bremer County at C33 and V62. Officers from the Bremer County Sheriff's Office, Fayette County Sheriff's Office, Chickasaw County Sheriff's Office, the Iowa State Patrol and the Denver Police Department were involved in the chase, and during the pursuit Dennehey struck a Bremer County patrol car.

The pursuit ended in the 1800 block of 130th Street in Bremer County.

