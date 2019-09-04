{{featured_button_text}}
LIME SPRINGS -- A Minnesota man was arrested after police say his license plate was caught on camera after a Howard County bank robbery.

Luis Angel Vega, 27, of Austin, Minnesota, was arrested just before 3 p.m. Tuesday in Austin and charged with first-degree robbery, a felony.

The Howard County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call from the Cresco Union Savings Bank, at 132 West Main St., Lime Springs, at around 12:21 p.m. Tuesday.

Sheriff Mike Miner said Vega entered the bank wearing a ski mask and waving a handgun, and demanded money from the drawer before leaving in a vehicle.

A bank employee was able to describe the vehicle leaving the scene, and described the suspect as a man with a Hispanic accent, according to deputies.

Officials used a surveillance camera located in downtown Lime Springs as well as a camera from a business in Le Roy, Minnesota, to obtain a license plate from the vehicle, and the vehicle was located in Austin, Minnesota, according to Miner. He said he wasn't able to disclose more details about the Le Roy business camera or why it was used.

The Austin Police Department found the vehicle and Vega a little more than two hours later.

Vega remains in the Mower County Jail in Austin, Minnesota.

