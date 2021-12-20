Minnesota man arrested for heroin in Waterloo parking lot

WATERLOO – A Minnesota man who is awaiting trial in a 2020 riot has been arrested after police responded to a report of an unconscious person in a vehicle and found heroin.

Officers arrested Daniel Phillip Lamoreaux-Enno, 30, of Minneapolis, Saturday for possession of heroin with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia after they found an amount of the opioid consistent with sales.

Police were called to the Walmart parking lot, 1334 Flammang Drive, around 12:40 p.m. Saturday for an unresponsive man sitting in a Ford Fusion. Officers found the pipe on the seat next to him as well as two small bags of heroin, according to court records.

Bond was set at $50,000.

This isn’t Lamoreaux-Enno’s first encounter with authorities. In August 2020, he was arrested in the Twin Cities during riots and looting that were sparked by a suicide that people mistook for a police shooting, according to media accounts.

Numerous businesses in downtown Minneapolis were damaged, and more than 100 people were arrested. Lamoreaux-Enno was arrested for burglary for allegedly causing more than $500 damage to a business with a baseball bat.

