Minnesota couple arrested in Hudson car wash burglary

HUDSON – A Minnesota couple has been arrested for allegedly trying to steal from a coin-operated car wash in Hudson about a year after being arrested for a similar crime in Mason City.

Kyle Brent Kuchenmeister, 42, and Danielle Elaine Minea, 40, of Rochester, Minn., were arrested for second-degree burglary and second-degree criminal mischief after sheriff’s deputies and police stopped their Ford Explorer after it left the Kavalier Car Wash on Eddystone Drive around 6 p.m. Sunday.

Minea was released pending trial, and bond for Kuchenmeister was set at $25,000.

According to court records, pay stations and machines at the car wash were damaged in an attempt to break into the coin boxes. The lock on an automotive vacuum was drilled open.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The arrests came a month after Kuchenmeister was placed on probation for breaking into coin machines at the Laser Car Wash on First Street NW in Mason City in August 2019. Court records allege Kuchenmeister broke into the machines while Minea was a lookout and getaway driver.

Minea is still awaiting trial for the Mason City case.

The two have also been arrested for hitting car washes in Tomah, Wis., in 2019 and 2020.

Love 0 Funny 2 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.