Mincks admits to probation violation in Arizona missing persons case

CHINO VALLEY, Ariz. – A former Waterloo man accused of killing his girlfriend and her stepfather in Arizona, driving their bodies to Iowa and burying them on an Evansdale hobby farm has admitted to violating probation.

According to court records, Mitchell Allen Mincks, 25, admitted during a hearing in U.S. District Court in Phoenix to using marijuana Aug. 13, 2019, while on supervised release for federal gun charges.

He didn’t admit to other violations that included methamphetamine use and leaving the state without permission.

A disposition hearing is scheduled Thursday.

Mincks is also charged with two counts of murder, concealment of a dead body and tampering with evidence in state court in Arizona, but he has yet to be formally served with the charges.

Authorities said Mincks was on supervised release for a firearm charge in April when he killed Elissa Landry, 28, with a sledge hammer and shot David Batten, 45, at Batten’s Chino Valley home.